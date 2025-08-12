Image Credit : Social Media

Kiara Advani — Happily Married and a New Mom

Kiara Advani tied the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra on February 7, 2023, in a grand wedding in Jaisalmer. The couple, known for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in July 2025. Kiara celebrated her 34th birthday just weeks after becoming a mother, calling it her “most special birthday yet.” Despite her personal milestones, she is also stepping into one of her most challenging roles yet in War 2.