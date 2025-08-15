- Home
Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR’s War 2 opened to strong audiences across India on Day 1, with high occupancy in Hindi and regional versions, setting the stage for a big festive weekend.
Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR’s high-octane action drama War 2 has made a thunderous start at the box office, collecting approximately ₹52.50 crore across all languages on its first day, Thursday (August 14). Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film’s strong debut is particularly notable given the tough competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which stormed ahead with around ₹65 crore on the same day.
Impressive Occupancy Across Languages
War 2 opened with an overall 29.24% Hindi occupancy on Day 1, witnessing steady growth in footfalls from morning to night. In certain tracked urban circuits, Hindi occupancy even touched 56.50%, reflecting strong audience interest in metropolitan regions. The film’s regional versions also contributed significantly to its earnings. The Tamil release recorded an impressive 42.41% occupancy, while the Telugu version delivered a staggering 74.97%, underlining Jr NTR’s massive pull in the South.
Trade experts note that this multi-lingual strategy has helped War 2 tap diverse audiences nationwide. The action sequences, combined with the star power of its lead trio, appear to be resonating well with fans, particularly in premium single screens and multiplex chains.
Holiday Weekend Boost Expected
Industry watchers are optimistic about the film’s short-term prospects. The second day of its run coincides with Independence Day, historically one of the most lucrative dates for Bollywood releases. This holiday boost, coupled with positive early word of mouth, is likely to drive collections upward.
Adding to the momentum, Janmashtami falls on Saturday, creating a long festive weekend. With two major holidays back-to-back, War 2 is poised for a strong upward trend, potentially challenging Coolie’s lead in the coming days.
As audiences continue to flock to theatres, all eyes are now on how the film performs over its first extended weekend — a crucial period that could solidify War 2’s position as one of the biggest Bollywood releases of the year.