War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer movie earns THIS so far
The advance booking of War 2 has crossed Rs 2.24 crore in India, while the advance booking of Rajinikanth's Coolie is close to Rs 16 crore. Both the films will release on August 14 and have a huge clash at the box office
The audience is showing tremendous enthusiasm in the advance booking of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film War 2, which is going to release on 14 August 2025. So far 56,513 tickets of this film have been booked in India, making its pre-sale collection around Rs 2.24 crore.
War 2 will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English in 2D, 3D and IMAX formats. Its distribution company has booked around 5178 screens in India. War 2 has collected a total of Rs 3.28 crore worldwide.
War 2 is getting good response from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and North America. It is earning at a speed of 8.5% in 24 hours at the USA box office.
War 2 currently has an IMBb rating of 7.5. Its rating may change after release.
At the same time, the advance booking of Rajinikanth's film Coolie is performing better than War 2 worldwide including America. Especially in North America, Coolie has earned an advance of $1.06 million (about ₹8.7 crores). The advance booking of Coolie in India is also close to Rs 16 crore, which is much more than War 2. Coolie will also be released on August 14 and will be released in many languages including Tamil, Telugu.