At the War 2 pre-release event, Jr NTR shared his admiration for co-star Hrithik Roshan’s charisma and director Ayan Mukerji’s creative vision. He expressed excitement about being part of the YRF Spy Universe alongside such remarkable talent.

During the grand pre‑release event for War 2 at Hyderabad’s Yusufguda Grounds, Jr NTR delivered a candid and heartfelt address to fans, leaving a lasting impression. He mentioned about Hrithik Roshan and Ayan Mukerji during the event along with his public sentiments and previous statements spotlight the gratitude and admiration he shares with them.

Jr NTR Talks about Ayan Mukerji

Jr NTR spoke about the War 2 director saying, ''I hail my director, ayaan Mukherjee, Jr. NTR said; I should have come for the event of brahmastra. But due to ganesh nimarjan or something, I couldn't reach for the event, but also because of final cuts for the films, ayaan did not make it for the event. But today he is here in Hyderabad for pre-release event as my director for the film war 2. "There wouldn't have been any Directors in the world other than Ayaan Mukherjee to helm war 2. You will understand after watching the film, Ayaan Mukherjee was the only option, and he will be remembered for directing GOAT war 2."

Jr NTR Talks about Hrithik Roshan

Reflecting on the intense shooting schedule, Jr NTR previously took to social media to express how much he valued working with Hrithik. Posting upon the completion of filming, he said it was "always a blast being on set with Hrithik Sir" and praised Hrithik’s vitality and professionalism, noting “there is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2''

He also raised two collars for the first time during the guaranteeing hungama around the success of war 2. Something that he never did earlier as he usually raised one collar, but for war 2 he raised two collars to show how confident he was. Hrithik Roshan appears along with Jr. NTR raising both his collars.

He also commended director Ayan Mukerji, calling him “amazing” and hinting that he has crafted a “big surprise package” for audiences.

The pre-release event itself was a spectacle: held on August 10 in Hyderabad, it was a massive affair complete with over 1,200 police personnel, drones, barricades, and high security, drawing throngs of excited fans.