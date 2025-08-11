Image Credit : instagram

Only two major films are hitting theaters on August 14th. The first is Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This highly anticipated film features a star-studded cast including Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Aamir Khan, and Shruti Haasan. Produced by Sun Pictures with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Coolie is set for a grand pan-India release.

The second big release is War 2, an action-packed thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. Starring Hrithik Roshan and marking Jr. NTR’s Bollywood debut, the film also features Kiara Advani as the female lead. Like Coolie, War 2 is also being released nationwide in multiple languages, promising high-octane entertainment for fans across the country.