Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's 'Tere Ishk Mein' is performing strongly at the box office, earning Rs 31.63 crore in two days. The film saw a 10% growth on Saturday and is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark during its opening weekend.

Box Office Performance

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film recorded a 10 per cent growth on Saturday. "#TereIshkMein records another solid day, with business growing 10.03% on Saturday... The film should finish its opening weekend at approx ₹50 cr [+/-], reflecting a fantastic trend. #TereIshkMein [Week 1] Fri 15.06 cr, Sat 16.57 cr. Total: ₹31.63 cr. #Hindi version | #India biz | Official Nett BOC," he wrote. #TereIshkMein records another solid day, with business growing 10.03% on Saturday… The film should finish its opening weekend at approx ₹ 50 cr [+/-], reflecting a fantastic trend.#TereIshkMein [Week 1] Fri 15.06 cr, Sat 16.57 cr. Total: ₹ 31.63 cr.#Hindi version | #India… pic.twitter.com/BwbcZubSVR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2025 With two strong days at the box office already in place, the film has crossed Rs 30 crore and is expected to cross Rs 50 crore by the end of its opening weekend.

About 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Director Aanand L. Rai first announced the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa,' his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role.

From the looks of its trailers and teasers, Kriti plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn "entire Delhi" to ashes for his broken heart.

Production Details

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It is jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)