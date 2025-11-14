Want to Spend A Lazy Weekend? Here's a List of 5 Bollywood Rom-Coms You Can Watch
Weekend Watch: Weekend is here. Here's a list of 5 Bollywood rom-coms you can watch while you cozy up in the sweet corner of your room. Check the full list of this type of Bollywood movies here
Weekend Watch
On a chilly winter weekend, nothing feels better than curling up under a warm blanket with a cup of something hot and a lineup of feel-good movies. If you’re craving light, breezy entertainment, these five Bollywood rom-coms are perfect companions. Each one brings warm chemistry, sweet moments, catchy music, and just enough drama to brighten a lazy winter day
Hasee Toh Phasee
Quirky, offbeat, and unexpectedly heartfelt, this film pairs an anxious-yet-sweet groom-to-be with a brilliant but eccentric scientist. Their chemistry feels refreshingly real, built through awkward laughter and honest conversations. The film mixes humour with deep emotional moments, making it a rom-com that feels both fun and genuinely touching.
Wake Up Sid
Though not a typical rom-com, its gentle chemistry and slice-of-life vibe make it perfect weekend viewing. Sid and Aisha’s bond grows through small, real moments—shared meals, creative struggles, and the push towards independence. The romance isn’t loud; it’s tender and warm, layered with relatable emotions about growing up and finding your place.
Hum Tum
A charming story told across different stages of life, Hum Tum follows two opposites who keep crossing paths until fate finally settles their equation. The film blends humour, playful fights, and honest emotional beats without losing its light feel. Saif and Rani make the characters believable, and their slow-burn connection unfolds with a warmth that sticks with you.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
This one captures friendship, romance, and the push-pull between ambition and love. Bunny and Naina’s story feels youthful yet grounded, filled with scenic trips, emotional confessions, and breezy banter. The film strikes a perfect balance: fun dance numbers, relatable dilemmas about growing up, and a romance that quietly builds until it wins you over.
Jab We Met
A joyful mix of wanderlust and heartfelt emotion, Jab We Met follows the carefree Geet and the brooding Aditya as their accidental journey turns into something life-changing. The film blends humour, charm, and sincere romance without ever feeling forced. Kareena and Shahid’s chemistry feels spontaneous, and the scenes flow with a warmth that makes this movie endlessly rewatchable.