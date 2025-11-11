Juhi Chawla to Aishwarya Rai: 7 Richest Bollywood Actresses and Their Net Worth
Bollywood isn’t just about fame and glamour; it’s also where talent meets entrepreneurship. These seven actresses have built incredible fortunes through films, endorsements, and business ventures, making them the richest women in the industry today.
Richest Bollywood Actresses
Bollywood has always been home to talent, glamour, and immense success. Over the years, several actresses have not only made a mark with their performances but have also built impressive financial empires. From blockbuster films to endorsements and entrepreneurial ventures, these stars have shown that acting can be just one part of a larger career. Here’s a look at seven of the richest actresses in Bollywood and how they amassed their wealth.
1. Juhi Chawla – The Business-Savvy Star
Juhi Chawla is at the top of the list with a fortune of around ₹4,600 crore. Beyond her celebrated film career, she has invested in real estate, co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, and runs multiple business ventures, making her one of the wealthiest actresses in India.
2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Global Icon
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has earned roughly ₹900 crore through her illustrious film career, international projects, and numerous brand endorsements. Her global appeal and consistent work have made her one of the most recognizable and successful Indian actresses worldwide.
3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Bollywood to Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a net worth of around ₹650 crore. Her successful transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, combined with producing ventures and global endorsements, has solidified her status as a multi-faceted entertainment powerhouse.
4. Alia Bhatt – New-Generation Superstar
Alia Bhatt, with a net worth of approximately ₹550 crore, represents the new generation of Bollywood stars. Her growing fortune comes from a combination of box-office hits, brand endorsements, and entrepreneurial projects, making her one of the most influential young actresses today.
5. Deepika Padukone – Internationally Acclaimed Star
Deepika Padukone's net worth is around ₹500 crore. Known for her blockbuster films and global brand collaborations, she has also ventured into business projects that further enhance her wealth, securing her place among the richest actresses in the industry.
6. Kareena Kapoor Khan – Legacy and Luxury
Kareena Kapoor Khan has built an estimated net worth of ₹485 crore through her enduring film career, brand endorsements, and media presence. Her consistent work over decades has made her both a celebrated actress and a wealthy entrepreneur.
7. Anushka Sharma – Actress and Entrepreneur
Anushka Sharma, with a net worth of about ₹255 crore, has successfully combined acting with production and business ventures. Her entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with brand endorsements, reflects her strategic approach to building long-term wealth.