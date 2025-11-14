Children's Day 2025: 5 Bollywood Movies You Should Watch With Kids Today
Children's Day 2025: Children’s Day is all about celebrating the joy, curiosity, innocence of childhood. What better way to do that than with movies that make us laugh, dream, and remember our carefree days? Here are 5 perfect picks to watch today!
Children’s Day brings back memories of laughter, fun, and the carefree spirit of childhood. It’s the perfect time to sit back and relive those golden days through films that celebrate innocence, dreams, and friendship. From heartwarming stories to magical adventures, here are 5 Bollywood movies that will make you smile, laugh, and maybe even tear up a little.
Makdee (2002)
A perfect Children’s Day pick with a spooky twist, Makdee tells the story of twin sisters and a mysterious witch’s mansion in a village. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film blends fantasy, humor, and moral lessons about honesty and courage. It’s both entertaining and meaningful for young audiences.
I Am Kalam
Inspired by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s life, this film follows Chhotu, a poor boy with big dreams and a bright mind. I Am Kalam inspires viewers with its message that education and determination can change lives. It’s a beautiful reminder that children, regardless of their background, can achieve greatness.
Stanley Ka Dabba
Directed by Amole Gupte, Stanley Ka Dabba is a heartwarming tale about a boy who hides his struggles behind his infectious smile. The story revolves around the simple joy of sharing food and friendship, capturing the bittersweet experiences of school life and the resilience of children facing hardships.
Chillar Party
Filled with fun, friendship, and fearless kids, Chillar Party follows a group of children who unite to save a stray dog named Bhidu. The movie celebrates teamwork, innocence, and social awareness. With humor and heart, it teaches kids about compassion, courage, and standing up for what’s right.
Taare Zameen Par
A timeless masterpiece by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par tells the story of Ishaan, a dyslexic child struggling to fit into the rigid school system. The film highlights how every child is unique, emphasizing love, patience, and understanding over pressure and performance. Its emotional storytelling makes it a must-watch for all ages.