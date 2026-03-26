Wamiqa Gabbi’s 2026 Line-Up: 10 Big Films from Bhoot Bangla to Kuku Ki Kundli
Wamiqa Gabbi is grabbing attention with Akshay Kumar in Bhoot Bangla, while gearing up for a packed 2026 with nearly 10 releases across Bollywood, South films, and Punjabi cinema industries.
Wamika Gabbi Upcoming Films
Wamika Gabbi Upcoming Films
The first film from Wamiqa Gabbi's 2026 lineup is 'Bhoot Bangla'. In this Priyadarshan-directed movie, she plays the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is set to hit theatres on April 10, and fans are eagerly waiting for it.
Wamika Gabbi Upcoming Films
Wamika Gabbi Upcoming Films
Wamika Gabbi Upcoming Films
Along with her Bollywood and South projects, Wamiqa Gabbi remains active in Punjabi cinema. Her upcoming Punjabi film is titled 'Kikli', which she is currently shooting for.
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