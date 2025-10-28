- Home
PHOTOS: Wamiqa Gabbi Shows Off Toned Abs; Actress transforms her Body in Just 3 months
Wamiqa Gabbi's toned abs impress followers in new training photographs. The actress challenges her trainer to help her restore her form in three months. See her latest fitness article and future objectives.
Wamiqa Gabbi, recognised for her forceful performances and seamless screen presence, has embarked on a new fitness challenge, this time with her trainer. The Bhool Chuk Maaf actress took to Instagram to share a peek at her rigorous training program, leaving followers impressed by her toned figure and perseverance.
Wamiqa flaunted her chiselled abs in a series of images and a training video, accompanied by a cheeky yet motivational remark to her fitness coach. “Hey Vailly @iarjun93, you need to get me back in this shape in 3 months. We can start in December. All the best for your journey Guruji… hehe," she captioned, adding playful emojis.
Her post instantly went viral, with followers swarming the comments section to praise her devotion and fitness ambitions. The actress's challenge not only encouraged her trainer, but it also inspired many of her fans to resume their own fitness adventures in preparation for the New Year.
Beyond her fitness ambitions, Wamiqa frequently expresses her reflective side on social media. Earlier, she posted a candid selfie on X (formerly Twitter), musing about life’s unpredictability. “What do I call these set of random photos I have in my phone?" she wrote, before diving into a heartfelt reflection.
“Random? Does everything in life happen randomly? This chaos that we create or encounter with, is it a random chaos? It’s an organised chaos… The magic of learning that it offers beats every other desire in life," she added, reminding her followers to embrace the journey of self-discovery.
Professionally, Wamiqa Gabbi has a busy schedule ahead. She will appear in the much-anticipated sequel Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is set to hit theatres on March 4, 2026, just in time for Holi.
Aside from that, the actress has numerous intriguing projects coming up, including Bhooth Bangla, Kuku Ki Kundali, Tiki Taka, and Goodachari 2.