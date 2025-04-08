Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Mrunal Thakur to Wamiqa Gabbi; 7 actresses stun in gowns

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri was seen in a black off-shoulder gown at the Maddock Films party

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in a black transparent off-shoulder gown

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar looked beautiful in a blue off-shoulder gown at the party

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi stole the show with her charm wearing a sparkly gown

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna showed off her style in a velvet off-shoulder gown at the party

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor looked gorgeous in a pink sparkly flower gown at the celebration

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur was also seen striking a pose in an off-shoulder gown at the party

