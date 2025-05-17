- Home
Rajkummar Rao to Wamiqa Gabbi: Know Bhool Chuk Maaf stars' educational qualifications
Discover some untold stories about the school days of your favorite Bollywood stars. From Rajkummar Rao to Seema Pahwa, get interesting insights into the education and early life of these actors.
| Published : May 17 2025, 04:07 PM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : Social Media
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao graduated from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi, after completing his schooling in Gurugram. He then pursued an acting course from the Film and Television Institute of India.
25
Image Credit : Social Media
Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa Gabbi studied at St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh. She then graduated from DAV College, Chandigarh.
35
Image Credit : Social Media
Sanjay Mishra
Sanjay Mishra studied at BHU, Varanasi. However, his passion for acting led him to graduate from the National School of Drama.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Seema Pahwa
After completing her studies in Delhi, Seema Pahwa worked with the Delhi theatre group 'Sambhav' and began her career as a child artist.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Raghubir Yadav
Raghubir Yadav graduated from the National School of Drama after completing his studies.
