Ananya Panday turned 27 on 30 October, receiving heartfelt wishes from Bollywood. A sweet birthday message from rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco, calling her “Annie,” instantly caught attention and sparked curiosity about their rumored relationship.
Ananya Panday Turns 27
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned 27 on 30 October, celebrating her special day amid love and best wishes from fans and industry friends. Among the numerous greetings, one message quickly grabbed attention — a sweet note from her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco.
Walker Blanco’s Birthday Wish Steals the Spotlight
Walker Blanco shared a photo of Ananya during what appeared to be a jungle safari outing, writing, “Happy Birthday, Annie.” The affectionate nickname has sparked conversations across social media platforms, with fans eager for updates on the actress’s personal life.
Past Rumors About Ananya’s Relationships
Prior to Walker’s emergence in the spotlight, Ananya was rumored to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Both actors had kept their relationship private, and reports of their split surfaced last year. Since then, Ananya’s growing closeness with Walker has become a major talking point in Bollywood circles.
How Ananya and Walker Met
The rumored couple reportedly met at a star-studded cruise party hosted by the Ambani family, ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Interestingly, Walker is followed by Ananya’s close friends Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda on Instagram, fueling speculation about their connection.
Upcoming Projects
On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2 opposite Akshay Kumar. She is now busy shooting for Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri, starring alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, with production credits to Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.