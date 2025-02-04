Voice to Defendant: 5 Best IMDb-Rated Korean Crime Thriller and Mystery dramas

Korean crime thrillers like Signal and Defendant offer gripping plots, blending mystery, horror, and suspense, making them must-watch for fans of intense dramas.



Korean dramas have gained massive popularity worldwide, especially for their gripping thrillers and intense storylines. If you're a fan of crime, horror, and mystery genres, these top-rated dramas like Signal and Defendant are must-watch for an unforgettable experience.



Signal

This South Korean crime thriller blends science fiction with detective work. The story centers on a profiler from 2015 and a detective from 1989 who solves crimes across time by using a walkie-talkie that allows them to communicate with each other. They work together to solve cold cases and prevent future crimes.

Tunnel

In this time-travel mystery drama, a detective from the past chases a serial killer into the future. After finding himself in a different period, he teams up with future detectives to continue the investigation and track down the elusive killer. The drama explores themes of fate and justice.

Defendant

This legal thriller revolves around a prosecutor who finds himself on death row with no memory of how he got there. He must uncover the truth about his conviction and work to prove his innocence before his execution. The show delves into themes of justice, memory, and wrongful convictions.

Voice

This crime thriller is set in an emergency call center where operators listen to urgent calls from victims. The employees must act quickly with limited information to help save lives and fight crime. The series highlights the tension and urgency of real-time problem-solving in the face of danger.

Investigation Partners

This legal drama follows a forensic doctor and a rookie prosecutor who team up to solve difficult cases. The forensic doctor uses her scientific expertise to uncover evidence, while the prosecutor works to bring justice through the legal system. Together, they make an effective team in solving mysterious crimes.

Latest Videos