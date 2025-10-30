- Home
Before marrying Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, Aishwarya Rai’s personal life made headlines, with several rumored relationships creating buzz. From co-stars to well-known personalities, her alleged links with six celebrities grabbed media attention.
Hemant Trivedi
Hemant Trivedi, a renowned fashion designer, reportedly grew close to Aishwarya Rai while designing the gown she wore when she was crowned Miss World.
Martin Henderson
Aishwarya Rai was reportedly linked to Hollywood actor Martin Henderson. However, neither of them publicly confirmed their relationship, keeping the alleged connection a topic of media speculation and fan curiosity.
Salman Khan
Aishwarya Rai grew close to Salman Khan during a film shoot, but their relationship turned sour when she later accused him of harassment, bringing their bond to an unfortunate and public end.
Hrithik Roshan
After working together in Dhoom 2, Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan were linked by rumors of a romance, but both stars dismissed the speculation, insisting it was nothing more than media gossip.
Sabeer Bhatia
Sabeer Bhatia was also reportedly linked to Aishwarya Rai, with reports suggesting he wanted to marry her. However, the marriage never took place.
Vivek Oberoi
After parting ways with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai reportedly got close to Vivek Oberoi, but their relationship too did not last and remained unfinished.
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai, and the couple got married in 2007. Their union has since become one of Bollywood’s most admired love stories, celebrated for their enduring bond and public appearances.