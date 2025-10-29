- Home
Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrated for her acting, beauty, and impeccable style. Beyond films, she owns stunning properties, luxury cars, designer jewellery, and smart investments, showcasing a life of elegance and wealth.
Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is admired not only for her acting but also for her impeccable taste and luxurious lifestyle. With decades in the industry, she has amassed a stunning portfolio of assets that reflect her elegance and financial acumen. From jaw-dropping properties to luxury cars and priceless jewellery, Aishwarya’s possessions are nothing short of spectacular.
Lavish Real Estate
Aishwarya, along with husband Abhishek Bachchan, owns multiple high-value properties. Their villa in Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates features a private pool, designer interiors, and golf-course views. In Mumbai, their Bandra-Kurla apartment is valued around ₹21 crore, while their family home, Jalsa, exceeds ₹100 crore in worth. These properties highlight her preference for prime locations and lavish living.
Dream Car Collection
The actress’s garage boasts luxury vehicles including a Rolls-Royce Ghost (₹7.95 crore), a Lexus LX 570 (₹2.33 crore), and an Audi A8L (₹1.56 crore). Additional additions reportedly include a Mercedes-Benz S350d Coupe and S500, emphasizing her love for comfort, style, and high-performance automobiles.
Sparkling Jewellery & Couture
Aishwarya’s love for fashion and jewellery is legendary. Her wedding saree, worth ₹75 lakh, features gold thread and Swarovski crystals. She also flaunts designer pieces like a Dior sling bag and endorses brands like L’Oréal and Longines, charging crores for advertising campaigns.
Strategic Investments
Beyond films, Aishwarya invests wisely. Her net worth, estimated between ₹700–900 crore, comes from films, endorsements, and ventures in startups including health-tech and environment-focused businesses. These investments demonstrate her focus on long-term wealth beyond the glamour of Bollywood.
The Legacy of Luxury
From opulent homes to luxury cars and strategic investments, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s assets reflect her extraordinary success and refined taste. Her lifestyle is a perfect blend of elegance, business acumen, and timeless stardom.