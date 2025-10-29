When Hrithik Roshan Admitted Misjudging Aishwarya Rai and Praised Her Dedication
Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About Misjudging Aishwarya Rai
In a candid interview, Hrithik Roshan admitted he once misjudged Aishwarya Rai, thinking her beauty overshadowed her acting talent. He expressed regret over this perception and praised her dedication after working closely with her on multiple films.
A New Perspective on Talent
Hrithik revealed that while working with Aishwarya in Dhoom 2, he realized her talent far exceeded what he initially believed. He noted her focus and professionalism, saying, “I saw that dedication in her. Her focus was constantly on her work. Her approach to work is excellent.”
Memorable Collaborations
The actors first connected during Mission Kashmir, but their major collaboration was in Dhoom 2 (2006). Hrithik and Aishwarya’s on-screen chemistry was widely praised, especially their famous kissing scene. Following this, they worked together in Jodhaa Akbar and Guzaarish.
Mutual Respect and Bond
Aishwarya Rai also spoke fondly of Hrithik, calling him a special co-star. Both actors share mutual respect and admiration for each other’s dedication and craft, which has strengthened their professional bond over the years.
Changing Perceptions in Bollywood
Hrithik’s reflection highlights a shift in how peers view Aishwarya’s abilities. He wasn’t alone in underestimating her early on; Vivek Oberoi had once made a controversial comment about Bollywood stars, indirectly targeting Aishwarya.
Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Projects
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his roles in Vikram Vedha and Fighter. His last film, War (2019), paired him with Tiger Shroff and was a major commercial success.