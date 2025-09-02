- Home
Vivek Agnihotri Urges Mamata Banerjee to Allow Peaceful Release of The Bengal Files
Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri appeals to CM Mamata Banerjee for a peaceful release of *The Bengal Files*, citing political pressure and highlighting the film’s focus on Bengal’s forgotten history.
Bollywood director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has made a public appeal to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amid rising concerns over the release of his upcoming film The Bengal Files. Scheduled to hit theatres on September 5, the film has already sparked political controversy, with several Trinamool Congress workers opposing its state screening. Agnihotri took to social media on September 2 to directly address the CM, requesting a peaceful release of the film in West Bengal.
Filmmaker Highlights Political Pressure on Theatre Owners
In the video message, Agnihotri revealed that several theatre owners in West Bengal are hesitant to screen the film due to intense political pressure. “Even if the film is not officially banned, exhibitors are afraid of the consequences,” he said. He claimed they were being warned and would have to "pay a high price" to show the film. Agnihotri urged Mamata Banerjee to uphold the Constitution and protect the freedom of speech, especially since The CBFC has already cleared the Bengal Files.
The Bengal Files Aims to Highlight Forgotten History
Agnihotri defended the film’s content, clarifying that it is not targeted at any specific community. Instead, it aims to shed light on painful events in Bengal’s past, such as Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots—episodes he describes as a “Hindu genocide.” The filmmaker questioned why this chapter of history has been sidelined and emphasized the importance of acknowledging it. “If films on Muslim, Christian, Dalit, and women’s persecution can be made, why not one on Hindu genocide?” he asked, urging the CM to see the film as a tribute to Bengal’s sacrifices rather than a political statement.