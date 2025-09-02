Image Credit : instagram

The Bengal Files Aims to Highlight Forgotten History

Agnihotri defended the film’s content, clarifying that it is not targeted at any specific community. Instead, it aims to shed light on painful events in Bengal’s past, such as Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots—episodes he describes as a “Hindu genocide.” The filmmaker questioned why this chapter of history has been sidelined and emphasized the importance of acknowledging it. “If films on Muslim, Christian, Dalit, and women’s persecution can be made, why not one on Hindu genocide?” he asked, urging the CM to see the film as a tribute to Bengal’s sacrifices rather than a political statement.