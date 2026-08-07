In 'The Traitors Season 2' trailer, Shweta Tiwari tells host Karan Johar she is good at spotting lies because she caught both her ex-husbands cheating. The actor was previously married to Raja Chaudhary and later to Abhinav Kohli.

Shweta Tiwari's Personal Remark on 'The Traitors'

Actor Shweta Tiwari has grabbed attention with a personal remark in the trailer of 'The Traitors Season 2,' which was released recently. During a conversation with host Karan Johar, the television star spoke about catching both her former husbands cheating on her while trying to prove that she is good at spotting lies.

The trailer shows Karan questioning her ability to detect lies and says, "Jhooth pakadne main aap maahir nahi ho sakti." Responding to him, Shweta says, "Apne patiyon ko cheat karte hue maine hi pakda tha."

Shweta Tiwari married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998, and the two separated in 2007. After their divorce, she married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013. The two later got separated.

About The Traitors Season 2

Set at the royal Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, The Traitors Season 2 will see 21 celebrity contestants competing for the title and a cash prize. This season also introduces a mysterious new character named Boo, who is described as the bearer of "Buri Khabar," adding another twist to the game.

This season introduces a mysterious new accomplice named Boo, described as the harbinger of the "Buri Khabar", adding another unpredictable layer to the psychological game.

Contestant Line-up

The celebrity line-up includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri.

The first season of The Traitors India is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)