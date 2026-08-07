Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta met UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The duo, along with Sunny's son Karan Deol, were promoting their upcoming film 'Batwara 1947', a Partition-era love story directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta Meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath

On Friday, actors Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The meeting was held at CM Yogi's official residence.

CM Yogi presented idols of a deity to Sunny and Preity, and they also posed for photographs together.

CM yogi also shared pictures from the meeting on his X handle. "Today, a courtesy meeting took place with renowned film actor @iamsunnydeol Ji and actress @realpreityzinta Ji at the government residence in Lucknow," he captioned the post.

'Batwara 1947' Promotions in Lucknow

Earlier in the day, Preity and Sunny promoted their upcoming film 'Batwara 1947' in Lucknow. Sunny's son Karan Deol was also present at the event.

Sunny Deol on the Film's Story

Speaking about the film, Sunny said, "This film is a love story set during the time of Partition. It is a movie that everyone should watch children, youngsters, and audiences of all ages. It is a meaningful film that offers valuable lessons and helps us understand an important chapter of history. The title Bantwara was chosen after watching the film. We decided that this was the most suitable name for the story because it truly represents the emotions, struggles, and experiences portrayed in the movie."

Preity Zinta's Appeal

Preity said, "Everyone should watch this film. Through your platform, we would like to encourage audiences to watch it because it is a wonderful and meaningful film. It is a movie that has a strong message and is worth watching by all."

Karan Deol on Working With His Father

Karan opened up about working with his dad in the film. "It was my dream to work in a film alongside my father, and that dream has finally come true. Working with him has been a truly special and memorable experience. I feel extremely happy and grateful to have had the opportunity to share the screen with my father," Karan added.

About the Film 'Batwara 1947'

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, 'Batwara 1947' is set during India's Partition and explores a story of love, sacrifice and resilience. The film features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

It also marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, 'Batwara 1947' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026. (ANI)