Varun Tej: 'Why I Married Lavanya', Mega Prince Finally Reveals Secret!
Mega Prince Varun Tej's new film, 'Korean Kanakaraju', is creating a buzz in theatres. In a recent interview, Varun also made some really interesting comments about his wife, Lavanya Tripathi.
Varun Tej
Positive response to Korean Kanakaraju
If the positive buzz for 'Korean Kanakaraju' continues, Varun Tej will finally have a hit on his hands. The actor and his wife, Lavanya Tripathi, watched the film together in a theatre, creating a lot of excitement among fans. In a recent interview, Varun also finally revealed the real reason why he married Lavanya.
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“Lavanya is opposite to me”
Varun explained, "I didn't marry Lavanya just for the sake of it. I decided only when I felt she was the right partner." He added that their personalities are quite different. "I am reserved, but she is very talkative and even made me open up. She gets along with everyone and is very light-hearted. These are the things I loved about her, and I knew she was the right person for me."
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