Varun explained, "I didn't marry Lavanya just for the sake of it. I decided only when I felt she was the right partner." He added that their personalities are quite different. "I am reserved, but she is very talkative and even made me open up. She gets along with everyone and is very light-hearted. These are the things I loved about her, and I knew she was the right person for me."

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