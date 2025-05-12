Virat Kohli announced his retirement from test cricket earlier today. Hours later his wife, Anushka Sharma posts heartfelt note as the maestro bids good-bye to the longest format of the game.

Anushka Sharma shares Virat Kohli's dedication towards the game and the tears no body saw he shed. She writes how much Virat has evolved throughout his test career. She also mentioned that each test series made him humbler, wiser than before.

Amid a wave of negative comments on social media, Anushka Sharma has spoken out in response to the criticism she’s been receiving. The backlash intensified shortly after Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, with many online users accusing her of influencing his decision. Platforms like Twitter and Reddit were flooded with such claims, unfairly targeting the actress.

Virat Kohli's Retirement Announcement

Earlier on Monday afternoon, Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt message with his 271 million Instagram followers, announcing his departure from the longest format of the game. The 36-year-old cricketer reflected on his 14-year journey in Test cricket, saying that when he first wore the baggy blue, he never imagined how transformative the experience would be. He explained that the format had tested and shaped him, teaching him lessons that would stay with him forever. Although stepping away was not easy, he believed it was the right moment, as he had given everything he could to the game and received more in return than he had ever expected.

Kohli had previously retired from T20s following India’s World Cup victory last year. Much like Test captain Rohit Sharma—who also recently announced his retirement from red-ball cricket—Kohli is expected to continue playing in the one-day format.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has also taken a break from her acting career. She is currently focused on raising her two children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay, with Virat.