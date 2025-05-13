Virat Kohli stunned the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket, consulting Ravi Shastri before his decision. The BCCI reportedly urged him to reconsider, but Kohli remained firm, ending his illustrious 14-year Test career.

Team India star batter Virat Kohli stunned not only the Indian cricket fraternity but also the entire cricketing world by announcing his decision to retire from Test cricket ahead of India’s tour of England. Kohli had already communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his willingness to step away from the longest format of the game before publicly announcing his Test retirement on social media.

Virat Kohli’s Test retirement came just a few days after Rohit Sharma called it quits from red-ball cricket after he was sacked from captaincy duties. Kohli and Rohit have been cornerstones of the Indian batting line-up for over a decade, leading the team through a transition period with aggression and leadership in Tests. Indian batting stalwarts had already retired from T20Is after Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year and will play only ODI cricket at international cricket.

After Kohli communicated to the BCCI selectors about his decision to retire from Tests, the BCCI reportedly urged the ace batter to reconsider his call, given the cruciality of the upcoming Test series against England. However, the veteran Indian batter was very much firm on his stance, eventually pulling the curtains on his illustrious Test career after 14 years and 123 matches.

Kohli spoke to Ravi Shastri before bidding adieu to Test cricket

As per the report by Cricbuzz, Virat Kohli had a word with former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri before taking his call to retire from his illustrious Test cricket. Shastri was the head coach of Team India from 2017 and 2021 and he, along with Kohli played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the Indian Test team as the formidable force overseas, winning the Test series in Australia twice and a competitive run in England.

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli shared a strong bond as captain and coach duo, built on mutual respect and shared vision for transforming India into a dominant format in Test cricket, especially in overseas conditions. After Virat Kohli’s Test retirement announcement, Ravi Shastri took to his X handle (formerly Twitter), hailed the ace batter as ‘modern day giant’ and ‘fantastic ambassador’ for longest format of the game.

“Can’t believe you are done. You are a modern-day GIANT and were a fantastic ambassador for test match cricket in every way you played and captained.” former India head coach wrote.

“Thank you for the lasting memories you’ve given to everyone, and to me in particular. It’s something I will cherish for life. Go well, champ.” he added.

Before Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement, the Cricbuzz reported that BCCI was planning to bring in an influential and most respected Indian cricketer to have a word with Kohli and convince him to extend his stay in the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli could not meet BCCI officials

Before Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement, there was a meeting which was supposed to take place between him and the BCCI officials, but could not happen due to cross border tensions between India and Pakistan. The supposed meeting was between Kohli, former BCCI secretary Jay Shah, current vice-president Rajeev Shukla and an influential figure in the BCCI.

“The buzz around the ecosystem is that he had decided to leave Test cricket a long time ago. He was to speak to Jay Shah, the former BCCI secretary, too but one is not sure if that conversation has happened at all.” the Cricbuzz report stated.

“There was to be a meeting between him and Rajeev Shukla, an influential figure in the BCCI. But that may not have taken place because of the recent border tensions," the report added.

Virat Kohli finished his Test career as the fourth-leading run-getter for India, amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches. He also led Team India from 2014 to 2022, winning 40 matches in 68 matches, making him the most successful Asian captain in Test cricket.