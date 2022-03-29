Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma took Vamika on a play date?

Virat Kohli shared a picture with actor-wife Anushka Sharma. The backdrop of the picture hints at a possible playdate for their daughter Vamika.

Image: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the best couples in the showbiz and cricket world. They often indulge in PDA on social media which makes their fans go ‘awww’. Now, Virat has shared an adorable selfie with his actor-wife Anushka. The picture that the former Indian cricket captain shared, was posted on his social media on Tuesday. More than the cute expressions of Virat and Anushka, we wonder if their baby daughter who turned a year old in January is playing somewhere in the background.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

The selfie of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shows a children's zone, making us wonder if they had taken out Vamika on her playdate. ALSO READ: Has Kohli become sophisticated after marrying Anushka? U-19 teammate reveals

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

In the selfie, Anushka Sharma wore a striped red and white top with minimum make-up and glossy nude lip colour to go. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, donned a t-shirt in brown colour.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli used a heart emoji in red for the caption. Anushka Sharma took to the comments section to write: "Happy to make my fans happy. Anything for my fans." ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note for Virat Kohli; says ‘you did good’

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Recently, Anushka Sharma announced that she will no longer be handling her production house Clean Slate Filmz (CSF). The decision she took was, according to her, to maintain a balance in her life and to focus on acting, something she calls her “first love”.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma had started her production house Clean Slate Filmz along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma. The production house and distribution company was started in October 2013.

Image: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma/Instagram