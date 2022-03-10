Has Kohli become sophisticated after marrying Anushka? U-19 teammate reveals
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among the power couples of cricket. However, his former U-19 teammate Pradeep Sangwan has revealed if Kohli has become sophisticated post marriage.
When it comes to one of the power couples of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, commonly known as Virushka, are one of them. The couple began dating in 2013 and got hitched in 2017, while their daughter Vamika was born last year. The couple looks like a perfect one, while a sophisticated Kohli seems to be Anushka’s ideal husband.
However, is Kohli so sophisticated, especially after his marriage with Anushka? His former U-19 teammate Pradeep Sangwan recently met the couple during an event. He revealed that while he was expecting the former Indian skipper to behave sophisticatedly throughout, it wasn’t the case as he became a typical Delhi guy once the Bollywood actress was not around.
ALSO READ: Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli
“As soon as Anushka crossed over to the other side of the room, bhai chalu ho jaate (bro, let’s get started with our nuisances). The moment she returned, he was a nice boy. Again, as his wife went over to meet someone, the Delhi ka Virat Kohli was back, as he talked in the same old style,” Sangwan was quoted as saying in an article by Pinkvilla.
Kohli recently played his 100th Test match, during the first Test against Sri Lanka last week, played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. While he was complimented by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Anushka also stood alongside him and applauded him. He played a soft knock of 45 in the Test.