Has Kohli become sophisticated after marrying Anushka? U-19 teammate reveals

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among the power couples of cricket. However, his former U-19 teammate Pradeep Sangwan has revealed if Kohli has become sophisticated post marriage.

When it comes to one of the power couples of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, commonly known as Virushka, are one of them. The couple began dating in 2013 and got hitched in 2017, while their daughter Vamika was born last year. The couple looks like a perfect one, while a sophisticated Kohli seems to be Anushka’s ideal husband.

“As soon as Anushka crossed over to the other side of the room, bhai chalu ho jaate (bro, let’s get started with our nuisances). The moment she returned, he was a nice boy. Again, as his wife went over to meet someone, the Delhi ka Virat Kohli was back, as he talked in the same old style,” Sangwan was quoted as saying in an article by Pinkvilla.