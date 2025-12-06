After Deepika Padukone's exit from 'Kalki 2898 AD 2', talks are on with Priyanka Chopra. However, her high fee is a hurdle. The makers are also considering Alia Bhatt, Sai Pallavi, and Anushka Sharma for the role.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone left Nag Ashwin's film 'Kalki 2898 AD 2' midway in September 2025. Recently, many reports claimed that Priyanka Chopra has replaced her in the film. Now, a new report has revealed why the filmmakers are facing so much difficulty in casting Priyanka in their film.

Which other actresses might the makers approach besides Priyanka Chopra?

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join the project. However, the makers are facing the same hurdles that led to Deepika Padukone's exit. It's reported that Priyanka has asked for the same fee as Deepika for the film. A source, speaking on the matter, said, 'Priyanka needs time and schedule flexibility to fulfill her motherly duties. However, this isn't a major issue, as Priyanka is ready to travel to locations with her daughter.'

According to the report, besides Priyanka Chopra, several other actresses are in the race to replace Deepika. It's reported that the makers are also considering names like Alia Bhatt, Sai Pallavi, and Anushka Sharma for the role. If reports are to be believed, the makers want to cast an actress who can match Prabhas in terms of star power.

What will be the budget for 'Kalki 2'?

The makers of 'Kalki 2' had announced Deepika Padukone's exit from 'Kalki 2' on their official social media accounts. At that time, a report stated that Deepika had demanded a 25% fee hike and an 8-hour shift, which led to disagreements. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a science fiction film by director Nag Ashwin, released in 2024.

The film featured artists like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Saswata Chatterjee, and Rajendra Prasad. Made on a budget of approximately 500 crores, the film earned 1042.25 crore rupees worldwide. The second part was announced in the film's end credits. According to reports, 'Kalki 2898 AD 2' will be produced on a budget of around 700 crore rupees.