Royal Enfield's Motoverse 2025 in Goa attracted nearly 40,000 bikers. The event featured Hanumankind's first show post-surgery, new bike debuts like the Bullet 650, and a celebration of India's vibrant motorcycling community and culture.

Imagine being front-row for the biggest name in music right now: Hanumankind. That's exactly where I found myself at Motoverse 2025, one of the world's largest biker events. The 2025 edition delivered three adrenaline-filled days brimming with riding, art, and the spirit of pure motorcycling culture in India.

Motoverse's Unbeatable Crowd and Culture

Organised by Royal Enfield, this year's Motoverse drew close to 40,000 attendees, a living, breathing convergence of subcultures, craft, style, and the people who define motorcycling. Day one's main attractions were the new bike unveilings and unforgettable performances by Thaikkudam Bridge and Hanumankind. I witnessed a true celebration of music that completely blew our minds. Even though this was my second time watching Thaikkudam Bridge perform live, their energy was unchanged; their melodious yet chaotic performance outshone every other artist.

Hanumankind's First Post-Surgery Show Sets the Stage Ablaze

Watching Hanumankind for the first time was a surreal, unforgettable experience. This was, mind you, his first performance since undergoing knee surgery just three months prior following an injury during a show. Hanumankind not only performed his most popular tracks, like 'Run it up' and 'Bigg Dawg', but also paid respect to one of my all-time favourite bands, Rage Against the Machine, by singing 'Bulls on Parade.' I can confirm: the audience went completely berserk.

By the Community, For the Community

Beyond the bike unveilings and major performances, the true standout was the Indian biker community. They all shared the rhythm of pure motorcycling throughout this immersive, unique festival, which brings the global Royal Enfield community together and inspires the brand's future. This convergence came to life as riders and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds immersed themselves in rides, races, hands-on workshops, and world-class performances. Built by the community, for the community, every experience at Motoverse was led by the very people who live this culture every single day.

During days two and three, international artist Diplo, along with Euphoria, Parvaaz, The Yellow Diary, MIDIval Punditz, and others, also made an electrifying entrance, perfectly fusing the energy of music and machine.

Himalayan Mana Black and Other Stunning Debuts

The Motoverse stage was packed with new bikes. Making its highly anticipated India debut was the Bullet 650, carrying forward its legacy with new muscle and unmistakable character. I also got a look at the all-new Flying Flea S6, which combines a lightweight structure and refined design with off-road ability. Also, taking the spotlight was the Himalayan Mana Black, officially launched in India following its global reveal at EICMA. Finally, I noticed the vibrant, special edition Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange.

The Gravity-Defying Spectacle of 'Maut ka Kuan'

Another splendid installation that sparked a mix of excitement and fear was the 'Maut ka Kuan' (Well of Death), which drew massive crowds with its gravity-defying spectacle. Meanwhile, riders took to the track with the Royal Enfield FT450, pushing their limits in thrilling flat-track sessions. There were female riders showcasing unbelievable stunts on the bikes, and I still get goosebumps thinking about those stunts.

Jonty Rhodes and Legends Share Stories at MotoReel

At MotoReel, stories of perseverance, exploration, and human endurance took centre stage. Personalities like cricketer Jonty Rhodes, Nick Sanders, Vanessa Ruck, Freddie Spencer, and the Monk & Warriors team (including Major Jacob, Colonel Kashyap, Colonel Kaushalendra, and Wing Commander Sathe) shared their incredible journeys and insights with an inspired audience. This year also featured the second edition of Revv'ed Up Runway, a Royal Enfield Apparel fashion presentation that unveiled a vintage-inspired collection celebrating timeless moto-style.

An Eye-Opener for Indian Biking and a Wait for 2026

In the end, it was an eye-opener: Royal Enfield, the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, has redefined the auto scene by igniting the flair of biking in every Indian. I felt immense pride thinking that the brand has managed to build a culture that is far beyond the mere machines we call bikes. I absolutely cannot wait for the 2026 edition.

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal. (ANI)