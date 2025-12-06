- Home
The countdown for the grand finale of Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 19' has begun. On Sunday (December 7), this 104-day-long show will get its winner.
Who are the 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 19?
The 5 finalists of 'Bigg Boss 19' are TV actor Gaurav Khanna, singer Amaal Mallik, influencer Tanya Mittal, comedian Praneet More, and actress Farhana Bhatt.
What will the winner of 'Bigg Boss 19' get?
The winner gets ₹50 lakh cash and the crystal trophy. Gaurav Khanna is already a big earner, having won a car and earning ₹17.5 lakh weekly, totaling over ₹2.62 crore.
When and at what time will the 'Bigg Boss 19' grand finale be?
The 'Bigg Boss 19' grand finale is on December 7. Live streaming starts at 9 PM. Salman Khan will host, and current and evicted contestants will give amazing performances.
Where can you watch the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale?
The 'Bigg Boss 19' grand finale will be available on the Colors channel on TV. OTT viewers can enjoy it on Jio Hotstar. The timing is the same for both: from 9 PM onwards.
When did the 19th season of 'Bigg Boss' start?
The 19th season of 'Bigg Boss' began on August 24, 2025, with 18 contestants. Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar later joined the show as wild card entries.
