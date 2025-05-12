- Home
- Entertainment
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma SPOTTED at airport after cricketer announced retirement from test cricket
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma SPOTTED at airport after cricketer announced retirement from test cricket
Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket just a month before the England tour. Hours later, he was spotted with his wife, Anushka Sharma. The couple smiled and posed for the paparazzi
| Published : May 12 2025, 02:39 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : ANI
Virat Kohli announced his retirement. He was later spotted with Anushka Sharma, smiling for the paparazzi.
27
Image Credit : ANI
Virat Kohli was spotted leaving Mumbai with Anushka Sharma after announcing his retirement from Test cricket.
37
Image Credit : ANI
Hours after announcing his retirement, Virat Kohli was seen with Anushka at Mumbai Airport.
47
Image Credit : ANI
This was Virat and Anushka's first public appearance since the retirement announcement.
57
Image Credit : ANI
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma posed for cameras at the airport.
67
Image Credit : ANI
Virat sported a casual look, while Anushka wore a vibrant multi-color shirt and jeans.
77
Image Credit : ANI
Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement a month before the England tour.
Top Stories