Virat Kohli posts emotional Mother’s Day note for his mom and Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli shared adorable childhood photos of his mother and wife, Anushka Sharma, on Mother's Day. Anushka also reminisced about her childhood with her mother.
| Published : May 11 2025, 06:31 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Mothers Day 2025: Virat Kohli shared a special post on his social media for Mother's Day.
26
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli posted a childhood picture with his mother.
36
In the same post, Virat shared a picture of his wife, Anushka Sharma, with their children at sunset.
46
The post read, "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms in the world. I've seen a mother raise me, a mother accept me as a son and a mother evolve into a strong, nurturing, loving and protective mother to our children. We love you even more every day."
56
Virat Kohli also shared a childhood picture of Anushka Sharma with her mother.
66
Anushka Sharma also posted childhood pictures with the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers around the world."
Top Stories