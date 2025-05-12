Virat Kohli Vs Rohit Sharma: Test cricket comparison after 67- matches
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from Test cricket, marking the end of their era in the white jersey for Team India. Both have made significant contributions to Indian Test cricket
| Published : May 12 2025, 02:33 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Virat Kohli retires from test cricket
Virat Kohli's Test cricket era for Team India has ended after a 14-year-long career.
27
Image Credit : ANI
Rohit Sharma too said good-bye to test cricket
Rohit Sharma also decided to retire from Test cricket last week.
37
Image Credit : ANI
How many tests did they play?
Virat Kohli played a total of 123 Test matches, while Rohit Sharma played 67.
47
Image Credit : ANI
Comparison after 67- tests
Let's find out who is ahead between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after 67 Test matches.
57
Image Credit : ANI
Virat Kohli test record
After 67 Tests, Kohli scored 5457 runs in 114 innings at an average of 54.28.
67
Image Credit : ANI
Rohit Sharma test record
Sharma scored 4301 runs in 116 innings at an average of 40.57 after 67 Tests.
77
Image Credit : ANI
Centuries in test cricket for the duo
After 67 matches, Kohli had 22 centuries, while Sharma had 12.
Top Stories