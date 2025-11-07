Meet Kumbha: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Futuristic Look in Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter
A mind-blowing update is here for the upcoming Globe Trotter movie, starring Superstar Mahesh Babu and directed by Rajamouli. The first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the villain, has just been released.
Globe Trotter with a 1000 crore budget
The biggest project in Indian cinema is coming from superstar Mahesh Babu and director Rajamouli. Produced by KL Narayana, it has a budget of around 1000 crores.
Story set in the African forests
Set in the African forests, Mahesh Babu plays a globetrotting adventurer. The story theme is still a secret, but it's rumored to have mythological elements.
Arrangements for a huge event
A huge event is planned at Ramoji Film City, with streaming rights on Jio Hotstar. It's unclear if it's a first look or a teaser. Rajamouli promises a week of SSMB 29 updates.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look is here
Rajamouli revealed the climax is being shot with Mahesh, Priyanka, and Prithviraj. He promised a week of updates leading to a huge event, starting with this first look.
Stood on the other side…
Stood on the other side…
time to meet you head-on KUMBHA…
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2025
Disabled but a demon
Prithviraj's first look as the disabled but demonic 'Kumbha' is mind-blowing. Rajamouli praised him as one of the greatest actors, and Prithviraj called it an honor.
It's been an absolute honour Sir! So looking forward to the rest of this mad mad ride!
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) November 7, 2025