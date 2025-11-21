A new twist emerged in the Kapur family dispute after Priya Kapur shared official payment receipts to counter the claim that Karisma Kapoor’s daughter’s college fees were left unpaid.

A new development has emerged in the Kapurs' ongoing litigation against the rest of the family, with Priya Sachdev Kapur displaying receipts to counter the allegations made by karisma kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapoor. This teenage girl recently stated in a court hearing that her college fees in the United States had not been cleared for two months, leading to the question of who was to pay for the children’s education.

Priya Kapur Shares Receipts After Karisma’s Daughter Claims

Given the opposition in the Delhi High Court, Samaira stated clearly that she was having a hard time because her tuition's not being cleared. The legal team further argued that since Priya Kapur has dominion over a major part of the estate of Sunjay Kapur, she shall ensure that the children’s fees are remitted on time. This statement added further fuel to an already fire-sensitive family feud.

Priya Kapur firmly opposed Samaira's claims by providing receipts and payment documents in court evidencing that the fees, almost ₹95 lakh per semester, were cleared. Her lawyers added that the claim of "unpaid fees" was incorrect, as next installment payment was not even due.

They indicated that the allegation has created some unnecessary confusion, particularly since all records have been kept intact, demonstrating compliance with the financial obligation.

Court Tired with Drama from Both Sides

On account of the drama created through fee arguments, the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure by asking both parties to return their focus to the main case and not turn hearings into emotional battlegrounds. The judge said with firm convulsions that emotional considerations must not cloud the path for the legal questions demanding priority attention.

The fee related news is just a gateway to the much larger main event that is the war over Sunjay Kapur's will and distribution of his estate. Karisma Kapoor's kids have disputed the will's authenticity, whereas Priya Kapur continues to hold it as a true and genuine instrument in law.