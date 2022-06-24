Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch

Ranbir Kapoor became emotional ahead of Shamshera's trailer launch in Mumba, and said, "I wish Papa was alive to see 'Shamshera'".

After four long years, Ranbir Kapoor is returning to the screen again. And it is no ordinary return as he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the upcoming film ‘Shamshera’. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, it is one of the most awaited films of 2022 that will show Ranbir as a decoit in his career’s first action entertainer.

Soon after the first look of Shamshera made its way to the viewers, it created a frenzy of sorts among the fans regarding the film, followed by the teaser that was released on Wednesday.

Going by the teaser, which also gave a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character as a cop, Shamshera appears to be a promising movie that will do wonders for Ranbir Kapoor and his character. While Ranbir is all pepped up for the film’s mega trailer launch and a three-city tour for the same on Friday, the actor became emotional ahead of the launch.

Remembering his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor said that he is emotional that his father will not be able to see him in Shamshera, a film that appears to be his career’s best, so far. He believes that if his father was alive, he would have been very happy to see Ranbir in Shamshera, as he always wanted his son to do characters that could connect with audiences across the country.

“I wish Papa was alive to see this film. He has always been frankly honest about his criticism, if he liked or didn't like something, especially with my work,” said Ranbir Kapoor. The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is releasing on the same day when his mother, actor Neetu Kapoor’s film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ has been released in the theatres.

Shamshera, bankrolled by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, also stars actors Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film’s trailer will be launched at 12 pm in Mumbai followed by two events in Ahmedabad and Indore, respectively.