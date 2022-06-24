Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch

    Ranbir Kapoor became emotional ahead of Shamshera's trailer launch in Mumba, and said, "I wish Papa was alive to see 'Shamshera'".

    Ranbir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor ahead of Shamshera trailer launch
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 8:20 AM IST

    After four long years, Ranbir Kapoor is returning to the screen again. And it is no ordinary return as he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the upcoming film ‘Shamshera’. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, it is one of the most awaited films of 2022 that will show Ranbir as a decoit in his career’s first action entertainer.

    Soon after the first look of Shamshera made its way to the viewers, it created a frenzy of sorts among the fans regarding the film, followed by the teaser that was released on Wednesday.

    Going by the teaser, which also gave a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character as a cop, Shamshera appears to be a promising movie that will do wonders for Ranbir Kapoor and his character. While Ranbir is all pepped up for the film’s mega trailer launch and a three-city tour for the same on Friday, the actor became emotional ahead of the launch.

    ALSO READ: Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt, here’s how much stars charged for the film

    Remembering his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor said that he is emotional that his father will not be able to see him in Shamshera, a film that appears to be his career’s best, so far. He believes that if his father was alive, he would have been very happy to see Ranbir in Shamshera, as he always wanted his son to do characters that could connect with audiences across the country.

    ALSO READ: Shamshera vs KGF 2: Can Ranbir Kapoor end the craze around Yash’s film?

    “I wish Papa was alive to see this film. He has always been frankly honest about his criticism, if he liked or didn't like something, especially with my work,” said Ranbir Kapoor. The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is releasing on the same day when his mother, actor Neetu Kapoor’s film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ has been released in the theatres. 

    Shamshera, bankrolled by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, also stars actors Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film’s trailer will be launched at 12 pm in Mumbai followed by two events in Ahmedabad and Indore, respectively.

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic?

    Hotness alert! Erika Packard sets the temperature rising in a sexy white dress

    Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on 'Don 3'; latest info may disappoint fans

    SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR achieves remarkable global milestone

    NCB files charge sheet against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case

    Numerology Predictions for June 24: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Madhavan to not direct any film after debut biopic?

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 24, 2022

    NBA: Baron Davis - 'Stephen Curry is a legend amongst legends'

    NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

