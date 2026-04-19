- Home
- Entertainment
- Thalapathy Vijay–Sangeetha Divorce: Actor's Wife Asked For Rs 250 Crore, But Got Only Rs 35 Crore? The Real Story!
Thalapathy Vijay–Sangeetha Divorce: Actor's Wife Asked For Rs 250 Crore, But Got Only Rs 35 Crore? The Real Story!
Rumours about Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are always doing the rounds online. Now, a new rumour about the amount of their divorce settlement is spreading like wildfire on social media.
14
Image Credit : X
Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce saga
Actor Vijay, the head of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, has declared his assets for the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. According to his filing, his total net worth is about ₹625 crore. This includes ₹404 crore in movable assets and ₹220 crore in immovable assets.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : our own
Sangeetha and Vijay
After this news broke, social media is once again buzzing with talk about his relationship with his wife, Sangeetha. A viral rumour claims that since Vijay revealed his huge assets, Sangeetha, who is reportedly living separately, asked for a divorce settlement of around ₹250 crore.
34
Image Credit : Facebook/ Actor Vijay, X
Sangeetha's alimony demand
Reports say she asked for this amount to secure the future of their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha, not just for herself. However, sources from Vijay's side suggest a different story. The gossip in film circles is that Vijay has agreed to pay only about ₹35 crore to his wife. He has also promised to personally handle all future and educational expenses for the kids.
44
Image Credit : instagram
Vijay's settlement amount
Sources also say that Vijay is very attached to his children and wants to raise them himself. But so far, neither Vijay's team nor Sangeetha's side has given any official statement on these rumours. In his election papers, Vijay did declare that his wife owns assets worth about ₹18 crore and a large quantity of gold jewellery.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos