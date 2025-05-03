- Home
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to reunite for new project? Here's what we know
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's rumored relationship sparks curiosity, and now their onscreen pairing has fans excited with new developments. What’s next?
The pair first starred together in the blockbuster hit Geetha Govindam, which brought them fame and friendship. Their second collaboration, Dear Comrade, was a disaster. Vijay hasn't had a solid hit since Geetha Govindam, with only a couple of moderate successes.
Amid high expectations for this film, Rashmika Mandanna has been confirmed as the heroine. A tweet from the director and Mythri Movie Makers seemingly confirms this, though it remains somewhat ambiguous. An official announcement from the film team is awaited. The pairing of this duo guarantees significant buzz and potential blockbuster success.
Given Rashmika's current popularity and Vijay's substantial fan base, a film directed by Rahul with this pair is highly anticipated. Fans eagerly await the official announcement and continue to question the stars about their relationship status, despite their insistence on being 'just friends'.