Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a heartfelt message on self-love while also making headlines for her roles in Sikandar and the blockbuster hit Chhaava
Amid the fast-paced nature of modern life, Rashmika Mandanna took a moment to share a heartfelt message about self-love with her fans on Instagram. Posting two charming pictures of herself holding a rose, she reminded her followers of the importance of appreciating and being kind to oneself, gently urging them to show themselves the love they deserve.
On the professional front, Rashmika was recently featured in Sikandar alongside Salman Khan. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film marked the duo’s first collaboration since their 2014 hit Kick. Despite the star power, Sikandar did not perform well at the box office after its release on March 30.
Rashmika also appeared in Chhaava, a historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal. The film, centered on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and also featuring Akshaye Khanna, turned out to be a major commercial success. It became the highest-grossing film of Kaushal's career, surpassing his previous hits like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sam Bahadur, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.