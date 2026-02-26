Sudipto Sen says his film 'Charak - Fair of Faith' aims to tell real human stories and expose harsh societal truths, not create controversy. Directed by Shieladitya Moulik, the film explores superstition and ritualistic extremes in India's hinterlands.

Director Sudipto Sen said his upcoming film 'Charak - Fair of Faith' tells real human stories and exposes harsh societal truths. Speaking about the film, Sen emphasised that his aim is not to create controversy but to show events as they happened, even when the realities are uncomfortable. Directed by Shieladitya Moulik, 'Charak: Fair of Faith' brings out the superstition and ritualistic extremities prevalent in India's hinterlands. The film is produced by Sen.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sudipto Sen on Storytelling and Uncomfortable Truths

Speaking to ANI, Sudipto Sen opened up about the challenges of portraying human stories that often clash with societal comfort zones. He said, "Any human story attracts me a lot. 'The Kerala Story' started with four girls and I met 3,500 girls. So, I thought I should tell their story... The way I tell my story, I can go as close as I can to the truth."

Sen explained that his aim has never been to make controversial films, but to bring uncomfortable truths to light. "As an artist, as a storyteller, I feel that this story should be told. Someone should have told it. So, maybe I have chosen it. I have become their chosen storyteller," said the director, emphasising that portraying the truth often invites controversy.

Navigating the Censor Board

Sen noted that his film has been cleared by censor board after detailed debate and discussion. "When I met the censor board, there were many debates, which I found very important. The panel included both young members in their 30s and senior members aged 70-75. Initially, some felt the film was critical of sages and the sadhu-sant community. But they understood that it was not against the community itself, rather it depicted exploitative practices that exist in certain parts of society."

Sen's Take on OTT Platforms

He also highlighted the cautious approach of OTT platforms in dealing with sensitive subjects, stating that rational evaluation, rather than political or commercial pressure, should guide content decisions. "I feel that OTT, they play safe now. If there is any religious issue, they will avoid it if it is positive or negative. If there is any social issue, they will avoid it if it is negative or positive..."

A Commitment to Truth

On talking about working on the project despite the challenges, he said, "What I have been doing since childhood is to talk about people's pains, to talk about people's sufferings... We should always stay with the truth. Whatever it takes, the truth will prevail."

'Charak: Fair of Faith' Trailer and Details

The makers of the upcoming folklore thriller unveiled the trailer on Thursday, exploring the sinister truths of occult activities and blind faith. Backed by Sudipto Sen, the film is set to release theatrically on March 6.

The trailer shows a community preparing for the Charak mela, believing it to be their final hope to fulfil long-pending wishes. However, as the rituals grow more intense and frenzied, the narrative begins questioning the thin line between faith and fanaticism, devotion and destruction. It is set against the backdrop of the sacred fair, a traditional festival which involves deep devotion and dangerous rituals.

Directed by Shieladitya Moulik, 'Charak: Fair of Faith' brings out the superstition and ritualistic extremities prevalent in India's hinterlands. The film features a powerful ensemble cast including Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Nalneesh Neel, Shankhadeep, and Shounak Shyamal. Produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Sipping Tea Cinemas in association with Sudipto Sen Productions, with Rajesh Bhatt acting as associate producer. (ANI)