The Nigerian Giant has not wrestled in WWE for nearly two years, with his last appearance coming at the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Omos previously faced Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, but the match fell flat with audiences. Since then, he has sharpened his skills in partner promotions AAA and Pro Wrestling NOAH. A rematch against Lesnar could showcase his growth and deliver a spectacle worthy of the grand stage.