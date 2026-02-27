4 WWE Monsters Who Could Battle Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 in Blockbuster Showdown
Brock Lesnar’s WWE WrestleMania 42 opponent remains uncertain, but four powerhouse names stand out. From Damian Priest to Omos, Gunther, and Oba Femi, each brings a unique storyline and monster presence that could set the stage for a brutal clash.
Damian Priest
Currently competing on SmackDown, Damian Priest recently failed to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. The setback has left him frustrated, and fans have grown weary of his babyface character. Repackaging Priest as a destructive monster could reignite his career. A clash with Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 would be the perfect way to elevate him back into main event status.
Omos
The Nigerian Giant has not wrestled in WWE for nearly two years, with his last appearance coming at the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Omos previously faced Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, but the match fell flat with audiences. Since then, he has sharpened his skills in partner promotions AAA and Pro Wrestling NOAH. A rematch against Lesnar could showcase his growth and deliver a spectacle worthy of the grand stage.
Gunther
The Ring General has built a fearsome reputation, retiring John Cena and AJ Styles in quick succession. Nicknamed “The Career Killer,” Gunther has openly teased the idea of retiring Brock Lesnar next. With Lesnar announcing an open challenge, Gunther could step forward to attempt ending the veteran’s career, creating one of the most anticipated battles in recent memory.
Oba Femi
The former NXT Champion has unfinished business with Lesnar after their encounter in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Although Lesnar eliminated him, Femi showed flashes of his raw power. Answering Lesnar’s open challenge at WrestleMania 42 would give Femi the chance to settle the score and prove himself against one of WWE’s most dominant forces.
