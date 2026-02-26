Following Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding, Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda shared a heartfelt post welcoming his 'Vadina' (sister-in-law). The couple tied the knot in Udaipur and shared dreamy pictures on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding has sparked a wave of happiness in both families, as the couple made a joyous new beginning on Thursday. Joining in the celebrations, Vijay Deverakonda's brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, also extended a heartfelt welcome to his "Vadina" (sister-in-law) Rashmika.

Anand Deverakonda welcomes 'Vadina' Rashmika

Anand took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with the newlyweds, showing the trio sharing a joyful embrace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverakonda)

In his caption, the actor fondly recalled how fans would often ask him about his sister-in-law, leaving him clueless. "There were so many times when fans would shout, 'Vadina, ela unaru?' and I never quite knew how to react. Today, my brother is married, and I've gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together!" he wrote.

'My Husband': Couple's heartfelt posts

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on Thursday in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony, along with heartfelt notes for each other.

"Hi my loves, Introducing to you now "My Husband"! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like!" read a part of Rashmika's post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Vijay Deverakonda, while introducing Rashmika as his wife, wrote, "Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was."

Celebrities congratulate the newlyweds

Since they shared the pictures, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nani, and others showered love on the couple. (ANI)