The Ranabaali movie is getting a good response not only from the Telugu audience but also from other language speakers. The views are rapidly increasing as the Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi versions gain popularity. Especially, the response from the North audience is becoming the main strength for the digital success of 'Ranabaali'. The movies starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna always have a good craze. Since their previous combination films 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade' gained good recognition, there were huge expectations on 'Ranabaali' right from the beginning.