Generally, fans have a special expectation for Family Week in the Bigg Boss show. Many emotional moments like the joy, affection, and tears the contestants express when their family members enter the house happen this week.

In previous seasons, the freeze task conducted during the family visit was highly favored by fans. Many would eagerly wait just to see the emotions contestants express upon seeing their family. However, the absence of the usual freeze task this season has disappointed fans slightly.

So far, family members of four contestants have visited the Bigg Boss house. It appears family members of two more contestants will enter today, followed by two more tomorrow.