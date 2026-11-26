Mumbai is on high alert following a threatening email targeting the Mayor's office and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow. Police are investigating reports of bombs planted across several key city locations, marking a recurring security concern.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Mumbai was put on high alert on Thursday after a threat email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide warned of bomb blasts at the Mayor's office, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow and other locations across the city. The email, received at the Mayor's office, also claimed bombs had been planted at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Sion and Acharya Metro Station.

This latest email threat marks the second time that Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow has been targeted. The first email was reported to Mumbai Police on October 23. Last month, a threatening email was received by a school in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area that mentioned Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa. Following this, security was heavily deployed around Amitabh Bachchan when the actor stepped out for his ritual Sunday Darshan. The fans were stationed outside the residence, while Mumbai Police personnel stood near Amitabh Bachchan to ensure his security. Abhishek Bachchan also stood behind the veteran actor, keeping a watchful eye on the crowd. He also interacted with his fans by standing behind the bulletproof glass for safety. The actor was also accompanied by his son, Abhishek Bachchan, during his weekly meeting with fans. While Amitabh greeted the crowd, Abhishek stood behind his father, keeping a watchful eye on the crowd. Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the cinema front, the actor was last seen in the Tamil film 'Vettaiyan', which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. It was released in 2024. (ANI)