What does a Miss Universe winner receive beyond the crown? Explore the prize money, salary, luxury apartment, travel opportunities, professional benefits and other rewards associated with the prestigious title.

Becoming Miss Universe is a dream for every woman. This crown doesn't just bring global recognition and fame; it also unlocks amazing facilities and perks for the winner. That is exactly why the Miss Universe pageant happens every year.

This time, Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto won the 75th Miss Universe crown. With this win, she made history as the first married woman and mother to grab the Miss Universe title. Life literally transforms after becoming Miss Universe.

Along with massive luck, responsibilities also increase. Let’s break down exactly what the winner gets in this article.

Prize Money Worth Crores

The contestant who wins the Miss Universe crown gets a huge cash prize. According to media reports, the winner can receive a prize amount of around 2.5 lakh dollars, which translates to roughly Rs 2.1 to 2.3 crore. On top of that, reports say they also get a monthly allowance or salary for an entire year.

A Luxury Apartment in New York

After becoming Miss Universe, the winner gets to stay in a luxury apartment in New York for one year. From here, she can easily handle her official work, attend meetings, and join various events.

Chances to Travel the World

The Miss Universe winner gets to travel across different countries for official events, fashion shows, and social campaigns. The organizers cover all travel expenses, including flight tickets, hotel stays, and food.

Designer Clothes and Expensive Makeup

Special attention is given to the winner's personality and look once they win the crown. They get designer clothes, shoes, and jewelry for attending events and ceremonies. Plus, they get full support from top makeup artists, hair stylists, and fashion stylists.

Fitness and Health Care

Miss Universe winners also get access to fitness trainers, dietitians, and premium medical facilities. This helps them maintain their health and fitness despite a crazy busy schedule.

Opportunities to Work with Global Brands

Winning the Miss Universe crown opens up a ton of new opportunities in modeling, fashion, beauty, and entertainment. They can land gigs with massive international brands, star in ad campaigns, and walk in global fashion shows.

Being Miss Universe is a Massive Responsibility

Winning the Miss Universe crown definitely brings a lot of perks and international fame. But it comes with heavy responsibilities too. The winner has to raise awareness about social issues and participate in various campaigns across different countries as part of her official duties.