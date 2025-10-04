Image Credit : Social Media

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The pair never misses an opportunity to generate mushy sentiments with their sweet hints. While they never acknowledged their connection in public, many couldn't help but guess based on the fact that they frequently posted images from comparable locations. And now there is widespread speculation that Vijay and Rashmika have already exchanged rings and will marry within the next three months.