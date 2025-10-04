- Home
Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement have been circulating on social media, and now a video has gone viral. Here is a fact check on the same.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The pair never misses an opportunity to generate mushy sentiments with their sweet hints. While they never acknowledged their connection in public, many couldn't help but guess based on the fact that they frequently posted images from comparable locations. And now there is widespread speculation that Vijay and Rashmika have already exchanged rings and will marry within the next three months.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's viral engagement pictures
Vijay and Rashmika have yet to say 'yes' or 'no' to the recent talk about their engagement. In the meantime, a video has gone viral, leaving people speculating if it included the couple's alleged engagement. Rashmika can be seen getting dressed in the popular video, which also includes various montages.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
A photo of Rashmika and Vijay dressed as bride and groom also surfaced, prompting speculation that it was the couple's actual engagement look. Please note that Rashmika and Vijay have yet to share any images on social media about their rumoured engagement.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
The viral footage is not from their actual lives, but rather from their film life. The viral video of Rashmika and Vijay as bride and groom is from their film Geetha Govindam, in which the pair wedded according to the film's premise.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement speculation
According to Tollywood media sources, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were reportedly engaged on October 3, 2025. According to sources, they held a small wedding in Hyderabad, attended by close friends and family members. According to the same rumours, the pair might share the news on social media via a public declaration. It's worth noting that Vijay and Rashmika have yet to announce their engagement on social media.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
Another Deccan Chronicle rumour stated that Vijay and Rashmika will marry within three months, in February 2026. As of yet, there is no proof, but the source also indicated that both stars, particularly Rashmika, had lined up projects that may cause their wedding to be postponed. According to speculation, Vijay and Rashmika may get married while filming their third film together.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Relationship Timeline
Little is known about Vijay and Rashmika's relationship history, although according to sources, the couple began dating while making their debut film, Geetha Govindam. Their matching photographs frequently caused others to assume that they were on vacation together, and one Reddit thread even suggested that Rashmika and Vijay had started living together.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
Regardless of the circumstances, fans have always admired the couple's closeness on and off-screen and hoped for them to remain together, even though they have never spoken about their personal lives. Rashmika was once engaged to Rakshit Shetty.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
The engagement occurred in 2017 but was called off the following year, supposedly due to compatibility difficulties.