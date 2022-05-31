Video: Heartbroken Sidhu Moose Wala's dogs refuse to eat, keep howling

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Sidhu Moose Wala's dogs crying, heartbroken and refusing to eat.

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed popular Punjabi musician and Congress politician Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, May 29, shocking the nation.

The news of Sidhu Moose Wala's death left supporters astonished and bewildered as they tried to comprehend what had occurred. The singer's beloved dogs and his friends and family are mourning his death and losing their owner. Sidhu Moose Wala had two Doberman dogs, whom he loved a lot. While dogs may not be able to communicate their emotions, they do display apparent symptoms of suffering. In the video, we will also see one dog has thrown milk which was given to him. (Video)

A video viral on social media reveals how Moosewala's dogs are miserable and depressed, refusing to eat anything. In the video, one dog is seen lying in a corner, while the other can be heard whining and howling.

While our canine companions may not fully comprehend death, they can recognise the emotional pain of losing someone no longer a part of their life. Many people have been moved to tears by the video, with many writing broken heart emojis in the comments session.



Accompanied by some relatives, Moosewala’s father received his son’s body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am. The body has been taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa. A heavy police force has been deployed outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer. Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala: When, where and who will be at the last rites