Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Heartbroken Sidhu Moose Wala's dogs refuse to eat, keep howling

    First Published May 31, 2022, 3:02 PM IST

    A video that has gone viral on social media shows Sidhu Moose Wala's dogs crying, heartbroken and refusing to eat.

    Unidentified gunmen shot and killed popular Punjabi musician and Congress politician Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, May 29, shocking the nation. 

    The news of Sidhu Moose Wala's death left supporters astonished and bewildered as they tried to comprehend what had occurred. The singer's beloved dogs and his friends and family are mourning his death and losing their owner. Sidhu Moose Wala had two Doberman dogs, whom he loved a lot. While dogs may not be able to communicate their emotions, they do display apparent symptoms of suffering. In the video, we will also see one dog has thrown milk which was given to him. (Video)

    A video viral on social media reveals how Moosewala's dogs are miserable and depressed, refusing to eat anything. In the video, one dog is seen lying in a corner, while the other can be heard whining and howling. 

    While our canine companions may not fully comprehend death, they can recognise the emotional pain of losing someone no longer a part of their life. Many people have been moved to tears by the video, with many writing broken heart emojis in the comments session.
     

    Accompanied by some relatives, Moosewala’s father received his son’s body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am. The body has been taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa. A heavy police force has been deployed outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer. Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala: When, where and who will be at the last rites

    Meanwhile, several mourners have gathered at his residence to pay their last respects as the family is preparing to conduct his last rites. Also Read: Meet Sidhu Moose Wala's fiancee Amandeep Kaur; late singer was to get married 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise; how? Read this RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise; how? Read this

    Jurassic World Dominion to Samrat Prithviraj and more: Movies, web series releasing in June RBA

    Jurassic World Dominion to Samrat Prithviraj and more: Movies, web series releasing in June

    Stranger Things When will Season 4 Volume 2 premiere on Netflix Know subscription plans gcw

    Stranger Things: When will Season 4 Volume 2 premiere on Netflix? Know subscription plans

    Vijay Babu case update: Malayalam actor, says he will return to India from Dubai on June 1 RBA

    Vijay Babu case update: Malayalam actor, says he will return to India from Dubai on June 1

    Video Disha Patani shows off her dance movies; fans don't miss it RBA

    Video: Disha Patani shows off her dance moves; fans don't miss it

    Recent Stories

    Former Congress leader Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2 gcw

    Former Congress leader Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2

    IND vs SA 2022, India-South Africa: India to assemble in Delhi on June 5, South Africa arrives on June 2-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022: India to assemble in Delhi on June 5, South Africa arrives on June 2

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise; how? Read this RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise; how? Read this

    JK Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district

    J&K: Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district

    India to receive more rainfall this monsoon likely to enter Karnataka by June 2 gcw

    India to receive more rainfall this monsoon, likely to enter Karnataka by June 2

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon