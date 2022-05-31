Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidhu Moose Wala: When, where and who will be at the last rites

    First Published May 31, 2022, 9:51 AM IST

    Sidhu Moose Wala's murder appeared to be the outcome of inter-gang rivalry, according to Punjab Police Chief VK Bhawra.

    Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi singer who ran for state office on a Congress ticket this year, was shot and killed while driving his SUV in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday, May 29. According to Punjab Police Chief VK Bhawra, the homicide appeared to be the outcome of an inter-gang feud. Today will be his final rites.
     

    Sidhu Moose Wala's family arrives at Mansa Civil Hospital, where his body is being held. The funeral visitation for Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala began at 8.30 a.m.
     

    The cremation is expected to take place at 12 p.m. in Moosa village. On Sunday, May 29, unidentified guys shot and killed Moosewala.

    After a team of five physicians completed a post-mortem inquiry on Monday, sources stated around two dozen bullets were shot into Sidhu Moosewala, including one in the head.
     

    Even as a CCTV clip of the Punjabi singer's car being followed immediately before he was shot dead has emerged on social media, the Punjab Police stated that it has collected up some persons and obtained some crucial leads in the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala.
     

    In connection with the case, Delhi Police questioned incarcerated mobster Lawrence Bishnoi on May 30. Also Read: Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi trolled for donning sexy velvet blue bodycon gown

     

    The development came after a Delhi court rejected Bisnoi's claim that he saw a false encounter by the Punjab Police, which he has been accused of arranging the murder. Also Read: Will Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj be a hit or flop? Read film's first movie review

