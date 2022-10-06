Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa romances Pawan Singh in rain wearing SEXY white saree with deep neck blouse

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Dance Video: Monalisa shows off her sexy dance moves in the song Jag Hai Pa Jata from the film Ziddi Aashiq featuring Pawan Singh

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the boldest and most attractive actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry is Monalisa. Monalisa routinely creates risk-taking images and dancing videos that become viral on social media.

    Over 3 million Instagram users follow the actress. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also appeared in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

    The actress has appeared on the well-known reality programme "Bigg Boss." The show's fans showed Monalisa a lot of support. The audience liked his risk-taking approach during her stay in the Bigg Boss house.
     

    On YouTube, the song Jag Hai Pa Jata from the film Ziddi Aashiq has got more than 159k likes and 74,300,555 views so far. The music video for the song showcases Monalisa dancing in a white saree and sexy deep-neck blouse.

    The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements. There are several fan comments on this video. The video also features Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. Pawan and Kalpana also sing the song. 

    Coming back to Monalisa, Social media is something the actress enjoys. She communicates with her followers on social media frequently. Also Read: Ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in Kerala; pictures go viral

    Monalisa's captivating performances keep grabbing the attention of her audience. Fans may learn about the actresses' personal and professional life through social media. To keep her admirers informed, she shared several posts and reels. Also Read: Taali First Look Out: Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant; read details

