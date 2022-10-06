Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taali First Look Out: Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant; read details

    Sushmita Sen took to her social media handle and announced her new web series. The actress revealed that she would portray the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist in Taali.
     

    Taali First Look Out: Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Sushmita Sen, who triumphed in the beauty pageant almost thirty years ago, brought honour to her nation and won millions of fans with her charm, attractiveness, and acting prowess. Sushmita made her cinematic debut with the 1996 movie Dasta. 

    Since then, she has been in several films, including Biwi No. 1, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Samay: When Time Strikes, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Do Knot Disturb, and others. 

    Sushmita Sen is ready to once again conquer the digital sphere after making a spectacular comeback and stealing hearts with her outstanding performance in her OTT debut Aarya. The actress released the first image of her forthcoming web series Taali on Thursday via her Instagram account. 

    Also Read: Ananya Pandey TROLLED as Aryan Khan ignores her at film screening

    She appeared robust in the photo, her face serious. She completed her appearance with a bindi and a dark red lip colour while donning a red and green sari.

    In the caption, Sushmita mentioned that she is proud to play the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist. “Taali - बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga," she wrote. 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist

    The show's shooting is underway, and the release date has not been announced. Soon after the first look poster was shared, Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen took to the comments section and showered love on her mother. “Maa❤❤❤❤❤ So so so so proud of you ❤❤ Dugga Dugga ❤ I love you the mostest," she wrote. 

    Sushmita’s sister-in-law and television actress Charu Asopa also shared that she is so proud of her ‘didi’ and wrote, “Wowww… First look is awesome.. so proud of you didi. looking forward …love you didi."

    Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Sushmita appreciated Gauri's bravery, warmth, and resolve as she fought to protect India's transgender community despite overwhelming odds.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Godfather Salman Khan congratulates Chiranjeevi and says, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you" RBA

    Godfather: Salman Khan congratulates Chiranjeevi and says, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you"

    Adipurush Ayodhya Ram temple head priest demands immediate ban on Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan's film RBA

    Adipurush: Ayodhya Ram temple head priest seeks immediate ban on Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan's film

    Navya Nanda discusses periods/menstruation with grandfather Amitabh Bachchan; says 'it is a sign of progress' RBA

    Navya Nanda discusses periods/menstruation with grandfather Amitabh Bachchan; says 'it is a sign of progress'

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Couple decide to reconcile 9 months after separation? RBA

    Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Couple decide to reconcile 9 months after separation?

    Ex lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in Kerala; pictures go viral RBA

    Ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in Kerala; pictures go viral

    Recent Stories

    MP BE Admission 2022: Madhya Pradesh round-2 seat allotment result out; know how to check - adt

    MP BE Admission 2022: Madhya Pradesh round-2 seat allotment result out; know how to check

    5 ways social media can have a negative impact on your relationship sur

    5 ways social media can have a negative impact on your relationship

    Have to show up be my best Melinda Gates on working with Bill Gates after divorce gcw

    'Have to show up, be my best': Melinda Gates on working with Bill Gates after divorce

    In 10-day long Navratri festivities, Madhya Pradesh witness acid attack and celebratory firing AJR

    In 10-day long Navratri festivities, Madhya Pradesh witness acid attack and celebratory firing

    SpaceX Crew 5 astronauts to dock at International Space Station today gcw

    SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts to dock at International Space Station today

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon