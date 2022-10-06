Taali First Look Out: Sushmita Sen to play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant; read details

Sushmita Sen took to her social media handle and announced her new web series. The actress revealed that she would portray the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist in Taali.

Sushmita Sen, who triumphed in the beauty pageant almost thirty years ago, brought honour to her nation and won millions of fans with her charm, attractiveness, and acting prowess. Sushmita made her cinematic debut with the 1996 movie Dasta.

Since then, she has been in several films, including Biwi No. 1, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Samay: When Time Strikes, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Do Knot Disturb, and others.

Sushmita Sen is ready to once again conquer the digital sphere after making a spectacular comeback and stealing hearts with her outstanding performance in her OTT debut Aarya. The actress released the first image of her forthcoming web series Taali on Thursday via her Instagram account.

She appeared robust in the photo, her face serious. She completed her appearance with a bindi and a dark red lip colour while donning a red and green sari.

In the caption, Sushmita mentioned that she is proud to play the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist. “Taali - बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga," she wrote.

The show's shooting is underway, and the release date has not been announced. Soon after the first look poster was shared, Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen took to the comments section and showered love on her mother. “Maa❤❤❤❤❤ So so so so proud of you ❤❤ Dugga Dugga ❤ I love you the mostest," she wrote.

Sushmita’s sister-in-law and television actress Charu Asopa also shared that she is so proud of her ‘didi’ and wrote, “Wowww… First look is awesome.. so proud of you didi. looking forward …love you didi."

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Sushmita appreciated Gauri's bravery, warmth, and resolve as she fought to protect India's transgender community despite overwhelming odds.